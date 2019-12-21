In Pictures: Liverpool win maiden FIFA Club World Cup

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

English team lift maiden trophy after Roberto Firmino scores deciding goal against Brazil's Flamengo in extra time. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published Klopp eyes Club World Cup title 01:04 Juergen Klopp says Liverpool want to win and he wishes Europe's perception of the competition would change.