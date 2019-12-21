Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australian bushfires: Scott Morrison apologises for Hawaii holiday

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a family holiday to Hawaii while bushfires raged across the country."I have returned from leave, and I know that has caused some great anxiety in Australia, and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis

Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis 02:01

 Scott Morrison apologised as his country faces record-breaking heat, drought and devastating wildfires.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WelllDoYou

doyoueverthinkwt? Deputy PM slammed for blaming Australian bushfires on manure https://t.co/EJoOJ9sL06 @MailOnline 31 minutes ago

aodaisyo_nayami

アオダイショウの悩み RT @radionz: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded he caused "great anxiety in Australia" by taking a family holiday in Hawaii as bush… 32 minutes ago

radionz

RNZ Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded he caused "great anxiety in Australia" by taking a family holiday in Haw… https://t.co/xljBNgC6lA 34 minutes ago

TheGrandBogan

Aussie Jack 🇦🇺♔ RT @den2114: Deputy PM slammed for blaming Australian bushfires on manure https://t.co/EUqPcc820j via @MailOnline #AusPol 36 minutes ago

tyrage3

tyrage Weaponises "Wife & Kids" then The "Australian public" who got anxious !!!! and not once @ScottMorrisonMP did you SA… https://t.co/qMQ9V2SZtJ 40 minutes ago

ofwoodsandbone

ofwoodsandbone RT @colonelhogans: @Vic_Rollison @adelaidebeatric Brutally honest...Scott Morrison chose to be PM. The Australian people didn’t force him t… 48 minutes ago

tyrage3

tyrage Still weaponising family to absolve responsibility and the Australian way to apologise is to SAY SORRY… https://t.co/utCfzM4EL2 53 minutes ago

Mark43315710

Mark RT @colonelhogans: Brutally honest...Scott Morrison chose to be PM. The Australian people didn’t force him to challenge Dutton for the top… 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.