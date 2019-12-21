Australian bushfires: Scott Morrison apologises for Hawaii holiday

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a family holiday to Hawaii while bushfires raged across the country."I have returned from leave, and I know that has caused some great anxiety in Australia, and...

You Might Like

Tweets about this doyoueverthinkwt? Deputy PM slammed for blaming Australian bushfires on manure https://t.co/EJoOJ9sL06 @MailOnline 31 minutes ago アオダイショウの悩み RT @radionz: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded he caused "great anxiety in Australia" by taking a family holiday in Hawaii as bush… 32 minutes ago RNZ Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded he caused "great anxiety in Australia" by taking a family holiday in Haw… https://t.co/xljBNgC6lA 34 minutes ago Aussie Jack 🇦🇺♔ RT @den2114: Deputy PM slammed for blaming Australian bushfires on manure https://t.co/EUqPcc820j via @MailOnline #AusPol 36 minutes ago tyrage Weaponises "Wife & Kids" then The "Australian public" who got anxious !!!! and not once @ScottMorrisonMP did you SA… https://t.co/qMQ9V2SZtJ 40 minutes ago ofwoodsandbone RT @colonelhogans: @Vic_Rollison @adelaidebeatric Brutally honest...Scott Morrison chose to be PM. The Australian people didn’t force him t… 48 minutes ago tyrage Still weaponising family to absolve responsibility and the Australian way to apologise is to SAY SORRY… https://t.co/utCfzM4EL2 53 minutes ago Mark RT @colonelhogans: Brutally honest...Scott Morrison chose to be PM. The Australian people didn’t force him to challenge Dutton for the top… 53 minutes ago