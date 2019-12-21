Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Firefighters battle major fire at Winnipeg apartment building under construction

CTV News Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Firefighters are battling a major fire at a Winnipeg apartment building under construction on Pembina Highway, which started overnight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Major fire rips through apartment building in Hemet, California [Video]Major fire rips through apartment building in Hemet, California

A massive fire ripped through an apartment building in Hemet, California on Friday (December 27). Video from the scene showed flames engulfing the building and firefighters tackling the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 08:22Published

Residents Evacuate Due To Fire At North Versailles Apartment [Video]Residents Evacuate Due To Fire At North Versailles Apartment

Residents were evacacute overnight when fire broke out at an apartment building in North Versailles.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coroner ID’s 6 killed in Las Vegas apartment building fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas coroner identified six people ranging from age 46 to 72 who were killed in a weekend fire at a downtown apartment building. County...
Seattle Times

Two hospitalized, including 1 firefighter, after apartment fire in Littleton

Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning, including one firefighter, after a fire engulfed a Littleton apartment building.
Denver Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.