Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australians react to Scott Morrison's first words since returning from Hawaiian holiday

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Australians react to Scott Morrison's first words since returning from Hawaiian holidayAustralians have reacted to Scott Morrison's first words since returning home from his Hawaiian holiday to address the bushfires crisis with a mix of anger and understanding.The Prime Minister held a media conference at the Rural...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues 01:51

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires crisis in his home state deepened. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues [Video]Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

Australian PM Scott Morrison apologizes for family holiday amid major wildfires [Video]Australian PM Scott Morrison apologizes for family holiday amid major wildfires

Australian PM Scott Morrison apologizes for family holiday amid major wildfires

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian PM Morrison apologises for family vacation during deadly bushfires

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited firefighters battling Australia’s bushfire crisis on Sunday, as he apologised for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early...
France 24

Australian bushfires: Scott Morrison apologises for Hawaii holiday

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a family holiday to Hawaii while bushfires raged across the country."I have returned from...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.