Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Chile's air force chief: 'We may never know' what happened to lost Hercules

Reuters Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The commander-in-chief of the Chilean Air Force has warned that the struggle to recover the remains of a Hercules that crashed en route to the Antarctic two weeks ago could make it difficult to ever determine what happened to the plane.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chile finds debris in search for missing air force plane [Video]Chile finds debris in search for missing air force plane

The Chilean Air Force says it has located debris believed to be from a cargo plane that crashed this week with 38 people aboard over a remote stretch of frigid sea between South America and the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published

Chile Air Force On Disappearance Of Military Plane [Video]Chile Air Force On Disappearance Of Military Plane

Chile Air Force On Disappearance Of Military Plane

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chile: We may never know what happened to lost Hercules

CHILE-AIRFORCE/Chile´s air force chief: 'We may never know' what happened to lost Hercules
IndiaTimes

Jordan- Hneiti receives French Air Force chief

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Dec.24 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti, on Tuesday, met with Chief of Staff of the...
MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

berta3535

Publicism BBC News - Chile missing plane: No survivors, confirms air force chief https://t.co/gSUKvCNK0z 4 days ago

Filthycreatures

Patrick James RT @skinnergj: Hercules passengers missing in the Antarctic may never be found, air force chief says | The New Daily https://t.co/o07kxxBlk… 6 days ago

CatbytheC

Cathy Crowther ⚘Labour 🌏 Chilean air force chief says cause of Antarctic plane crash may never be known https://t.co/lYATFzqIPJ #Chile 6 days ago

Vlkantun_vule

Vlkantun_vule RT @Reuters: Chile's air force chief: 'We may never know' what happened to lost Hercules https://t.co/zOKxu8YieQ https://t.co/JyRKD4KC5x 1 week ago

AirTransportNew

Air Transport News ‘We may never know’ what happened to lost cargo plane: Chile’s air force chief - Global News https://t.co/55GcnDVLhb https://t.co/Hs17fJJrau 1 week ago

ekaerospacenews

에크 항공우주뉴스 Chile's air force chief: 'We may never know' what happened to lost Hercules https://t.co/5vTryV2KFt 1 week ago

AjayStfc

Ajay Tiwari Chile’s air force chief: ‘We may never know’ what happened to lost Hercules https://t.co/LmoGjn02p0 1 week ago

daily_nyk

NYK DAILY Chile’s air force chief: ‘We may never know’ what happened to lost Hercules https://t.co/xN8f4T6GPR https://t.co/ubE8PLO4vn 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.