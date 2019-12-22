Prince Philip hospitalised as 'precautionary measure'

*London:* The UK's 98-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted in a hospital as a "precautionary measure", Buckingham Palace has said.



Prince Philip travelled from the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday, the BBC reported.



In a statement, the Palace said it was for... 👓 View full article



