Prince Philip hospitalised as 'precautionary measure'

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
*London:* The UK's 98-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted in a hospital as a "precautionary measure", Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip travelled from the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday, the BBC reported.

In a statement, the Palace said it was for...
News video: Prince Philip Is In The Hospital

Prince Philip Is In The Hospital 00:30

 Extra reports that Prince Philip is in the hospital, just days before Christmas. The 98-year-old British royal, who retired from his duties in 2017, is reportedly being kept in the hospital for a few days. He originally went to King Edward’s VII’s Hospital in London for an appointment for a...

