Sydney faces 'catastrophic' fire danger amid record heatwave
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () *Sydney:* Sydney faced "catastrophic" fire conditions on Saturday as a record heatwave exacerbated more than 100 blazes burning across Australia's most populous state. New South Wales has declared a state of emergency amid the heatwave, which has produced the hottest day on record and fanned bushfires along Australia's eastern...
Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Bargo, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "NSW Rural Fire Service Cherrybrook Brigade Category 1 tanker, arriving on the scene after responding to reports of houses alight on Yarren Road, Bargo NSW. This was taken during the Catastrophic fire events that...