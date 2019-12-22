Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 17 hours ago )

President Donald Trump complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delayed transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which may delay a trial in the GOP-controlled chamber."It's so unfair," Trump said, days after... President Donald Trump complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delayed transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which may delay a trial in the GOP-controlled chamber."It's so unfair," Trump said, days after... 👓 View full article

