Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservativesPresident Donald Trump complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delayed transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which may delay a trial in the GOP-controlled chamber."It's so unfair," Trump said, days after...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Slams Pelosi For 'Trying To Take Credit' For USMCA: 'She Doesn't Even Know What It Says'

Trump Slams Pelosi For 'Trying To Take Credit' For USMCA: 'She Doesn't Even Know What It Says' 00:34

 President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mozartplayer

Jim Corbett Trump slams ‘unfair’ Pelosi ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ ⁦@CNNPolitics⁩ ⁦@RepAdamSchiff⁩ ⁦@MLive⁩ (Young Conservatives have par… https://t.co/97YAwC98iv 5 minutes ago

twatterprisoner

❌ Alan Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives https://t.co/iKhPfrgfwV via @Yahoo 5 minutes ago

Donnathailand

Donna Sangsiri Trump Slams 'Unfair' Pelosi Delay, Rallies Conservatives https://t.co/HBcyeRaD5K #Newsmax via @Newsmax 6 minutes ago

Village_Report

The Village Reporter President Trump Slams 'Unfair' Pelosi Delay, Rallies Conservatives https://t.co/2cU0Bukgn5 10 minutes ago

niewiad2

Walter Niewiadomski A fair trial would require witnesses close to Trump willing to swear to tell the truth. Trump and McConnell are pr… https://t.co/OtNP5Ai9S0 16 minutes ago

gent212

Ron Napier Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair' https://t.co/7aRc2AT6Ea 20 minutes ago

DTSutton

David Thomas Sutton Sunday December 22 - Your Daily 6: Airport privatization is dead. Here's why; Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi de… https://t.co/w1FBcf9taa 27 minutes ago

kushanmitra

Kushan Mitra Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives https://t.co/TRhMaoEuo7 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.