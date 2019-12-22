Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Donald Trump says Democrat's impeachment delay 'violates the constitution'

SBS Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
While addressing a conservative rally in Florida, President Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of violating the US constitution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: House Votes To Impeach President Trump

House Votes To Impeach President Trump 03:15

 The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump and now are waiting to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.