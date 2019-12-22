Donald Trump says Democrat's impeachment delay 'violates the constitution'

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

While addressing a conservative rally in Florida, President Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of violating the US constitution. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published House Votes To Impeach President Trump 03:15 The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump and now are waiting to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.