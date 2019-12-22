Trump officially launches US Space Force

Washington, Dec 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has officially funded a Pentagon force focused on warfare in space called the US Space Force, a new military...

Space Force will start small but let Trump claim a big win WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is celebrating the launch of Space Force, the first new military service in more than 70 years. In signing the 2020...

Seattle Times 2 days ago Also reported by • Denver Post

