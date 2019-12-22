Global  

Bill in US House seeks promotion of Gandhi legacy

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
America’s legendary civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr and sought a budgetary allocation of $150 million for next five years.
Recent related news from verified sources

Bill to promote Gandhi’s legacy introduced in U.S. House

The bill seeks a budgetary allocation of $ 30 million every year for the next five years to the USAID for this foundation.
Hindu

