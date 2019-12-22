America’s legendary civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis has introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr and sought a budgetary allocation of $150 million for next five years.



Recent related news from verified sources Bill to promote Gandhi’s legacy introduced in U.S. House The bill seeks a budgetary allocation of $ 30 million every year for the next five years to the USAID for this foundation.

Hindu 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this MG Dumasia Bill in US House seeks promotion of Gandhi legacy https://t.co/6PW2AoAB6s America’s legendary civil rights leader C… https://t.co/W5yYktwRo5 5 days ago techami31 Bill in US House seeks promotion of Gandhi legacy https://t.co/jDK0bRqKrj 5 days ago TechBuzz Bill in US House seeks promotion of Gandhi legacy https://t.co/OCX94v7AIa https://t.co/QydPbgEYpx 5 days ago WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Bill in US House seeks promotion of Gandhi legacy – Times of India https://t.co/Hvxttz2d9y 5 days ago Arivanantham Rangasa A bill seeks promotion of Gandhi legacy moved in US House https://t.co/aPBibnTdwy 5 days ago