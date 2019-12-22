Trump and Japan's Abe spoke about North Korea: White House spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about developments related to North Korea, Iran, and trade, a White House spokesman said.

