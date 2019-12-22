Global  

News24.com | Death toll in Europe from storm rises to eight

News24 Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The death toll from a storm that battered Spain, Portugal and France rose to eight on Saturday as the region braced for more violent winds and heavy rain.
