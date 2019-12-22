Global  

Afghanistan's Ghani secures 50.64% of presidential vote in preliminary result: election commission

Reuters Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Afghanistan election commission said on Sunday incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won the majority of Sept. 28 presidential election votes in delayed preliminary results from a poll that plunged the country into political uncertainty.
News video: Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term 04:10

 Preliminary results, originally due in October, show Ghani leading with over 50 percent of votes.

