Afghanistan's Ghani secures 50.64% of presidential vote in preliminary result: election commission

Afghanistan election commission said on Sunday incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won the majority of Sept. 28 presidential election votes in delayed preliminary results from a poll that plunged the country into political uncertainty.

