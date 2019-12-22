Global  

Donald Trump officially launches US Space Force

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Space Force would become the youngest US military branch, and the first new service since the establishment of the US Air Force back in 1947. The Space Force would be part of the Department of the Air Force.
News video: President Trump’s ‘Space Force’ Is Now Official

President Trump’s ‘Space Force’ Is Now Official 00:39

 It’s the first new military service in more than 70 years, Jennifer Mayerle reports (0:39). WCCO 4 News Saturday Morning - December 21, 2019

