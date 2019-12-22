Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AFP: #UPDATE Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani is on track to win a second term, after election officials announce he scored a major… 5 seconds ago

ABDUL RASOOL SHAHEEN RT @TOLOnews: President Ashraf Ghani got the highest number of votes in the preliminary results of the election with 923,868, with 50.64%,… 33 seconds ago

ravichandhiran RT @EconomicTimes: Afghanistan election commission said on Sunday incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won the majority of Sept. 28 presidentia… 2 minutes ago

Ahmad Shah Mohibi Breaking: Afghanistan has a president after nearly 3 months of debated election fraud — @ashrafghani wins 2nd term… https://t.co/pgyClawH9E 17 minutes ago

Economic Times Afghanistan election commission said on Sunday incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won the majority of Sept. 28 presid… https://t.co/3Rh2OreM6q 17 minutes ago

LaKsHyA RT @MujMash: With 50.64 % of votes, President Ashraf Ghani is on course to win a 2nd term in office. His main challenger, Abdullah Abdulla… 20 minutes ago

NYT At War President Ashraf Ghani was on course to win a second five-year term, the country’s election commission announced o… https://t.co/jsyaTHshRj 28 minutes ago