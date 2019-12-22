Global  

Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Al Jazeera Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Preliminary results, originally due in October, show Ghani leading with over 50 percent of the votes.
News video: Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term 04:10

 Preliminary results, originally due in October, show Ghani leading with over 50 percent of votes.

Tweets about this

jazmasigan_2

Jaz sa Isabela, Veilor sa Vizcaya RT @AFP: #UPDATE Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani is on track to win a second term, after election officials announce he scored a major… 5 seconds ago

resulsahin766

ABDUL RASOOL SHAHEEN RT @TOLOnews: President Ashraf Ghani got the highest number of votes in the preliminary results of the election with 923,868, with 50.64%,… 33 seconds ago

drcattur1

ravichandhiran RT @EconomicTimes: Afghanistan election commission said on Sunday incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won the majority of Sept. 28 presidentia… 2 minutes ago

ahmadsmohibi

Ahmad Shah Mohibi Breaking: Afghanistan has a president after nearly 3 months of debated election fraud — @ashrafghani wins 2nd term… https://t.co/pgyClawH9E 17 minutes ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Afghanistan election commission said on Sunday incumbent President Ashraf Ghani won the majority of Sept. 28 presid… https://t.co/3Rh2OreM6q 17 minutes ago

AdvaniLakshya

LaKsHyA RT @MujMash: With 50.64 % of votes, President Ashraf Ghani is on course to win a 2nd term in office. His main challenger, Abdullah Abdulla… 20 minutes ago

NYTimesAtWar

NYT At War President Ashraf Ghani was on course to win a second five-year term, the country’s election commission announced o… https://t.co/jsyaTHshRj 28 minutes ago

mati_hashimi

⁦⁦Mati_Hashimi RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani is on track to win a second term, after election officials announced he had scored… 35 minutes ago

