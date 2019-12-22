Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southwestern Iran: ISNA, USGS

Reuters Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck southwest Iran on Sunday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southwestern Iran: ISNA, USGS (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/dGEY1Isq4B 2 minutes ago

breland_joseph

Joseph Breland RT @NRT_English: Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southwestern Iran: ISNA, USGS #NRTnews https://t.co/DqhdqjG2SP #Iran #earthquake https://t… 2 minutes ago

NRT_English

NRT English Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southwestern Iran: ISNA, USGS #NRTnews https://t.co/DqhdqjG2SP #Iran #earthquake https://t.co/NCCUopaVEN 8 minutes ago

f_talmon

Frank Talmon l'Armée Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southwestern Iran: ISNA, USGS https://t.co/5nMEGzdQ1P 12 minutes ago

s_total_s2

Total RT @ReutersIran: Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southwestern Iran: ISNA, USGS https://t.co/F0QjddH9by 36 minutes ago

SafeTravels_

Globalsecurityrisks.com | Reisesikkerhet.no™ #Bulletin #Travelawareness #Travelsecurity #Iran Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southwestern Iran. https://t.co/1pwFxq1LpE 50 minutes ago

ThePeach_ca

The Peach Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southwestern Iran – ISNA, USGS https://t.co/3fbwX9dDeu 53 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits southwestern Iran: ISNA, USGS https://t.co/LcINfwVqtV 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.