Preliminary tally shows Afghanistan's Ghani winning election, pending final results
|
|
Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced Sunday that President Ashraf Ghani had won re-election according to a preliminary vote tally, with final IEC results expected in the next few weeks. Main challenger Abdullah Abdullah has vowed to contest the results.
