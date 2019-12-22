Global  

Preliminary tally shows Afghanistan's Ghani winning election, pending final results

France 24 Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced Sunday that President Ashraf Ghani had won re-election according to a preliminary vote tally, with final IEC results expected in the next few weeks. Main challenger Abdullah Abdullah has vowed to contest the results.  
News video: Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term

Afghanistan election: President Ghani on course for second term 04:10

 Preliminary results, originally due in October, show Ghani leading with over 50 percent of votes.

