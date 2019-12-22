Global  

No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame for the first time in two centuries

France 24 Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Notre-Dame Cathedral will not hold a Christmas Mass for the first time since 1803, French officials confirmed on Saturday, as workers continue to rebuild the Paris landmark eight months after a devastating fire.
News video: Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries

Notre Dame Cathedral To Miss Christmas For First Time In Centuries 00:34

 ​A cathedral rector told The Associated Press that it will be &quot;the first time since the French Revolution that there will be no midnight Mass.&quot;

