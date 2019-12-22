Global  

Clashes erupt at Hong Kong rally to support China’s Uighurs

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Clashes broke out Sunday between Hong Kong police and protesters at a rally in support of China’s Uighur minority. Police arrested two protesters who were attempting to burn a Chinese flag at the rally, which was attended by several hundred people. Some were holding signs emblazoned with the blue and white […]
News video: Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes

Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes 01:07

 Police clashed with demonstrators in Hong Kong as a rally in support of China's Uighur community descended into chaosView on euronews

Clashes as Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters rally in support of Uighurs

Clashes have taken place between police and demonstrators after a largely-peaceful rally in support of China's ethnic Uighurs.
SBS

Hong Kong protesters rally against China's Uighur crackdown

Many Hong Kongers are watching with fear the scale of China's crackdown in Xinjiang. A protest in support of Uighurs was violently put down by riot police.
Deutsche Welle


