Congress Raises Tobacco Purchase Age From 18 To 21

Newsy Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Congress Raises Tobacco Purchase Age From 18 To 21Watch VideoAs part of a sweeping spending bill, President Donald Trump has signed into law a measure that will prohibit the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

The new age restriction will extend not only to traditional tobacco products, such as cigarettes and cigars, but also to vape products and...
News video: Congress Raises Tobacco Purchase Age From 18 To 21

Congress Raises Tobacco Purchase Age From 18 To 21 01:12

 ​The new age restriction will also extend to vape products and e-cigarettes.

