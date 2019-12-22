Racism in stands mars Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Tottenham in EPL Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

FIFA’s protocol for dealing with discrimination at soccer games was implemented for the first time in the Premier League on Sunday when there were three stadium announcements during a London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea, following apparent racist abuse toward Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger. The announcements came in the second half, after Rudiger was kicked in […] 👓 View full article

