Chicago house party shooting leaves 13 wounded, 4 critically, police say

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Thirteen people were wounded, four critically, after at least two gunmen opened fire at a house party in Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood at the party, which was being held “in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Fred Waller, chief of patrol […]
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Thirteen injured at Chicago party to honor shooting victim

Thirteen injured at Chicago party to honor shooting victim 01:51

 Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting at a party on Chicago's south side intended to honor the victim of an earlier shooting, police said, adding that they have identified two people they consider of interest to the investigation. Roger Fortuna has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

13 People Shot At Englewood House Party [Video]13 People Shot At Englewood House Party

Thirteen people were shot at a house party early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood. Four victims were critically wounded. Police were questioning two people. CBS 2's Vi Nguyen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:08Published

Elderly San Rafael Man Arrested for Shooting Christmas Party Guest [Video]Elderly San Rafael Man Arrested for Shooting Christmas Party Guest

A holiday party in San Rafael turned violent early Sunday morning as a 71-year-old San Rafael man was arrested for shooting a guest. Joe Vazquez reports. (12-15-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chicago House Party Shooting Leaves 13 Wounded, 4 Critically, Police Say

The party was part of a memorial for a person who was killed in April, the authorities said.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comCTV NewsChicago S-T

13 people shot in 'chaotic scene' at Chicago house party

Two gunmen opened fire at a house party in Chicago, wounding 13 people and sparking bedlam as fleeing partygoers encountered more shooting outside.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •IndependentSeattle Times

