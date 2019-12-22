Chicago house party shooting leaves 13 wounded, 4 critically, police say

Richard D. Dudley 13 people shot at a Chicago house party honoring a man killed earlier this year - CNN https://t.co/1q622QItaW via @GoogleNews 8 seconds ago Larry M Chancy RT @brainburp13: The party where the dispute occurred was in honor of a would-be carjacker who was shot by a concealed carry license holder… 49 seconds ago William Matthews Chicago shooting: 13 people were shot at a house party honoring a man killed earlier this year https://t.co/bXTOcSYn4A 2 minutes ago Class of Reasoning RT @CNN: A Chicago house party devolved into chaos when a dispute led to the shootings of 13 people — possibly at random, police said. The… 2 minutes ago RC RT @zerohedge: Mass Shooting In Chicago House Party Leaves 13 Wounded, Where's The Media Outrage? https://t.co/Jf8t0mCQnZ 3 minutes ago Hammer D. Lane RT @QuickTake: "The only way we’re going to bring down violence in this city, is if people come together and say they’re not going to toler… 3 minutes ago CBS This Morning A shooting at a house party held in honor of someone who was killed in April has left 13 people wounded. https://t.co/0HMsPsu3y1 3 minutes ago ideasusadas RT @Newsweek: Multiple people shot at Chicago house party commemorating gun crime victim https://t.co/59C6BZct03 5 minutes ago