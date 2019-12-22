Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump begins his Florida stay calling Democrats communists and ripping windmills

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump kicked off his winter vacation in South Florida Saturday with an hourlong speech as erratic as the previous 72 hours in Washington, during which he signed a new North American trade agreement, avoided a government shutdown and became the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida realtor wants Trump to buy town [Video]Florida realtor wants Trump to buy town

Real estate broker James Arena wants to sell President Trump a Florida town.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County [Video]President Trump arrives in Palm Beach County

In the face of a growing impeachment controversy, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in South Florida on Friday night to spend the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump urges students to back his agenda and oppose impeachment

Trump urges students to back his agenda and oppose impeachmentPresident Donald Trump takes the stage at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. President Donald Trump kicked off his end-of-year holiday in Florida on...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NUYORICAN6

NUYORICAN TIME TO GET OUT REDNECK https://t.co/Uy5u3TatFh https://t.co/T7u2re9mao 10 hours ago

JoeSixpackSays

Trump 2020 #MAGA RT @ExposeTheMedia: Hell yeah. Tell it how it is. Trump begins his Florida stay calling Democrats communists and ripping windmills https… 1 day ago

ExposeTheMedia

ExposeTheMedia.com Hell yeah. Tell it how it is. Trump begins his Florida stay calling Democrats communists and ripping windmills https://t.co/uGELNi6BQT 1 day ago

NancyDrew90210

Nancy Drew How on Earth can anyone attend THAT and come away thinking that Trump is anything but OFF HIS ROCKER🤪🤯… https://t.co/SIO08nbQmo 2 days ago

Revivingfortune

TakebackAmerica2020 Feeling sorry for #Florida as nutcase @realDonaldTrump , #Trump the #IMPOTUS , begins his Florida stay calling… https://t.co/AjuzQntZQj 2 days ago

GeecJohn

John Callahan RT @buffaloon: Trump begins his Florida stay with erratic rant calling Democrats communists and ripping windmills https://t.co/L0dAMdCnfg 2 days ago

buffaloon

montag Trump begins his Florida stay with erratic rant calling Democrats communists and ripping windmills https://t.co/L0dAMdCnfg 2 days ago

anarcho

anarcho Trump begins his Florida stay calling Democrats communists and ripping windmills | The Seattle Times - remove this… https://t.co/uctFG2DfrQ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.