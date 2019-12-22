White House official directed hold on Ukraine aid shortly after Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky

An official from the White House budget office directed the Defense Department to “hold off” on sending military aid to Ukraine less than two hours after President Donald Trump’s controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to internal emails. Michael Duffey, a senior budget official, told Pentagon officials that Trump had become personally […]

