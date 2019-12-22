Global  

Cuba Appoints Its First Prime Minister In 43 Years

Newsy Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Cuba Appoints Its First Prime Minister In 43 YearsWatch VideoCuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has named Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country's prime minister, a position that hasn't been filled in the country in the last 43 years.

Cuban state media reports that Marrero is set to serve a five-year term. He previously acted as the country's tourism minister for nearly 16...
News video: Cuba Appoints Its First Prime Minister In 43 Years

Cuba Appoints Its First Prime Minister In 43 Years 00:59

 ​Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has named Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country's prime minister.

