Israel to grant holiday travel permits to Gaza Christians

Japan Today Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Israel announced on Sunday that it will allow Christians in the Gaza Strip to travel to Jerusalem and the West Bank for Christmas. Until its notice just two…
Israel to grant entry to Gaza Christians on Christmas

Israel to grant entry to Gaza Christians on ChristmasChristians in the Palestinian territory of Gaza will be permitted to enter Jerusalem and the West Bank for Christmas, Israel’s government said on Sunday. The...
WorldNews

Gaza Christians say few Israeli permits granted for Christmas travel

Fewer than half of Christians from Gaza who sought Israeli permits to visit holy cities such as Bethlehem and Jerusalem at Christmas have so far had their...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caCatholic CultureSBS

