French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies at 86

French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who was known for his use of vibrant color, mixed prints and elegant draping, has died at the age of 86. Ungaro's death…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Vogue Magazine Emanuel Ungaro, the pioneering French fashion designer who trained with Balenciaga and founded his own eponymous fa… https://t.co/2rlxO1ZsOW 21 seconds ago Gabriela Nazal RT @PageSix: French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dead at 86 https://t.co/Xb1jio3uD5 https://t.co/aXRr3tok5I 4 minutes ago Daily Parrots French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dead at 86 https://t.co/r1BPcVpUMQ https://t.co/rW5VNs3z1w 9 minutes ago Phil Gioldasis French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86 https://t.co/HoZhjdyCfJ 10 minutes ago ゆきよ RT @people: French Fashion Designer Emanuel Ungaro Dead at 86 https://t.co/FFNKm6hEbw 11 minutes ago edward fields French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, known for his use of vibrant color, mixed prints and elegant draping, has d… https://t.co/6fCRblBlf9 12 minutes ago B0happy 🕷 #FreeNazanin RIP one of the Greats https://t.co/6VyWknC76a 14 minutes ago Pretty Politico French Fashion Designer #EmanuelUngaro Dies at 86 https://t.co/kZGdu9c3Vj via @BoF 18 minutes ago