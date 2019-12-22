The White House argued Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in hopes…

You Might Like

Tweets about this merriemarie White House Predicts Pelosi to ‘Yield’ on Impeachment Delay https://t.co/VHEULyeXyA via @BreitbartNews 1 minute ago triffid RT @NewsHour: The White House argued Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed art… 2 minutes ago Arthur Only people in a shit-pickle is McConnell and Trump. White House predicts Pelosi to `yield' on impeachment delay https://t.co/jOwhMD1gCi 4 minutes ago The News Courier “She will yield. There’s no way she can hold this position,” said Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President… https://t.co/M1bwrGVgrp 7 minutes ago WTAJ News The White House argued Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-… https://t.co/6vbSQBS3y9 7 minutes ago Richard Earl White House predicts Pelosi will 'yield' on impeachment delay https://t.co/42jAyjfPqv 7 minutes ago Minneapolis NewsChan Minneapolis News White House predicts Pelosi to `yield' on impeachment delay https://t.co/mfKBJtG6UL https://t.co/yJDZoRjwhW 16 minutes ago 🕳️💀Smudge Pot💀🕳️ RT @simonvouet1: White House Predicts Pelosi to ‘Yield’ on Impeachment Delay https://t.co/KTg7JhavNL via @BreitbartNews 16 minutes ago