White House predicts Pelosi will yield on impeachment delay

Japan Today Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The White House argued Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in hopes…
News video: Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate

Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate 01:19

 Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate. The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the comments shortly after the House approved the articles impeaching President Donald Trump. We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side. So far we...

Tweets about this

merriemarie

merriemarie White House Predicts Pelosi to ‘Yield’ on Impeachment Delay https://t.co/VHEULyeXyA via @BreitbartNews 1 minute ago

jpcrowe_crowe

triffid RT @NewsHour: The White House argued Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed art… 2 minutes ago

mnathan660

Arthur Only people in a shit-pickle is McConnell and Trump. White House predicts Pelosi to `yield' on impeachment delay https://t.co/jOwhMD1gCi 4 minutes ago

newscourier

The News Courier “She will yield. There’s no way she can hold this position,” said Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President… https://t.co/M1bwrGVgrp 7 minutes ago

WTAJnews

WTAJ News The White House argued Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-… https://t.co/6vbSQBS3y9 7 minutes ago

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl White House predicts Pelosi will 'yield' on impeachment delay https://t.co/42jAyjfPqv 7 minutes ago

_Minneapolis_NC

Minneapolis NewsChan Minneapolis News White House predicts Pelosi to `yield' on impeachment delay https://t.co/mfKBJtG6UL https://t.co/yJDZoRjwhW 16 minutes ago

PaineLana

🕳️💀Smudge Pot💀🕳️ RT @simonvouet1: White House Predicts Pelosi to ‘Yield’ on Impeachment Delay https://t.co/KTg7JhavNL via @BreitbartNews 16 minutes ago

