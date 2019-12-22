Global  

Riot police break up Hong Kong rally for China's Uighurs

Japan Today Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong riot police broke up a solidarity rally for China's Uighurs on Sunday -- with one officer drawing a pistol -- as the city's pro-democracy movement likened…
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes

Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes 01:07

 Police clashed with demonstrators in Hong Kong as a rally in support of China's Uighur community descended into chaosView on euronews

Angelikapika3

Angelika RT @AFP: #UPDATE A peaceful rally in Hong Kong escalated into chaos, with one officer drawing a pistol, as the city's pro-democracy movemen… 8 seconds ago

Aadi_n

Mohammad Aadil RT @PressTV: Riot police break up #HongKong rally for #China's Uighurs https://t.co/egWkGTF9kq 11 minutes ago

