Elizabeth Warren Shouldn’t Be So Proud That Her Big Plans Are Already ‘Paid For’ – OpEd
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () By Gary Galles*
When Elizabeth Warren performs verbal, accounting, and economic distortions to claim that her cornucopia of government expansion plans will be paid for almost without any cost to anyone not tagged with the scarlet letter R (for Rich), she is following in President Obama’s footsteps. During his campaign, he...
On Thursday, Politico and PBS held the 6th Democratic Presidential debate. So, who won and who lost the debate? Pete Buttigieg has been declared the big loser of the debate. He was attacked by Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. Warren's attack on Buttigieg was muted when he accused her of having...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Eurasia Review Elizabeth Warren Shouldn’t Be So Proud That Her Big Plans Are Already ‘Paid For’ – OpEd https://t.co/fQeKafxxEc https://t.co/i7hCZybpTb 2 hours ago
Eurasia Review Elizabeth Warren Shouldn’t Be So Proud That Her Big Plans Are Already ‘Paid For’ – OpEd https://t.co/DsG2lH1wZK 2 hours ago
Michael Napa, PhD ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Elizabeth Warren Shouldn’t Be So Proud that Her Big Plans Are Already “Paid For” https://t.co/N3vmaykOR4 16 hours ago
TitosSharar Elizabeth Warren Shouldn’t Be So Proud that Her Big Plans Are Already “Paid For” - https://t.co/EgyKzTubNR She's id… https://t.co/Tn8IJfNvjG 16 hours ago
Liberty News 1776 Elizabeth Warren Shouldn’t Be So Proud that Her Big Plans Are Already “Paid For” https://t.co/Oy8kfaO5ff 16 hours ago
Another person Elizabeth Warren Shouldn’t Be So Proud that Her Big Plans Are Already “Paid For” https://t.co/6QRZvQY1mx 21 hours ago