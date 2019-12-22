Global  

Notre Dame will not hold Christmas Mass

CBS News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
For the first time in more than two centuries, there will be no Christmas Mass at Notre Dame cathedral. A tradition that is endured since 1803 has fallen victim to the devastating fire in April. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: There Will Be No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In Centuries

There Will Be No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In Centuries 00:32

 For the first time since the French Revolution, there will be no Christmas Mass at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

RRichar87032778

R. Richard RT @cnni: Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for the first time in more than 200 years, after a fire devastated the Pari… 5 minutes ago

ChelseaUnseen

Elvis & #CFC RT @CNN: Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for the first time in more than 200 years, after a fire devastated the Paris… 11 minutes ago

wavybrownhair

wavybrownhair RT @cnnbrk: Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for the first time in more than 200 years, after a fire devastated the Pa… 14 minutes ago

eduarsanchezuc

EDUAR RAFAEL SÁNCHEZ HERNÁNDEZ RT @AFP: VIDEO: Notre-Dame cathedral will fail to hold a Christmas mass for the first time since 1803, French officials confirm, as workers… 28 minutes ago

1truthis00001

Lying Donny tRump isn’t a christian.Wake up Becca! RT @KnowhereNews: For the first time since 1803, Notre Dame cathedral will not hold a Christmas Mass, French officials confirmed Saturday a… 51 minutes ago

ABC7SWFL

ABC7 News Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for first time in 200 years https://t.co/jr0s04QKRH 1 hour ago

KnowhereNews

Knowhere News For the first time since 1803, Notre Dame cathedral will not hold a Christmas Mass, French officials confirmed Satu… https://t.co/SquyHAJX0t 1 hour ago

robertcaruso

Robert Caruso RT @KristenhCNN: For the first time since 1803, Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services. 2 hours ago

