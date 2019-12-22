Notre Dame will not hold Christmas Mass

R. Richard RT @cnni: Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for the first time in more than 200 years, after a fire devastated the Pari… 5 minutes ago

Elvis & #CFC RT @CNN: Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for the first time in more than 200 years, after a fire devastated the Paris… 11 minutes ago

wavybrownhair RT @cnnbrk: Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for the first time in more than 200 years, after a fire devastated the Pa… 14 minutes ago

EDUAR RAFAEL SÁNCHEZ HERNÁNDEZ RT @AFP: VIDEO: Notre-Dame cathedral will fail to hold a Christmas mass for the first time since 1803, French officials confirm, as workers… 28 minutes ago

Lying Donny tRump isn’t a christian.Wake up Becca! RT @KnowhereNews: For the first time since 1803, Notre Dame cathedral will not hold a Christmas Mass, French officials confirmed Saturday a… 51 minutes ago

ABC7 News Notre Dame Cathedral will not hold Christmas services for first time in 200 years https://t.co/jr0s04QKRH 1 hour ago

Knowhere News For the first time since 1803, Notre Dame cathedral will not hold a Christmas Mass, French officials confirmed Satu… https://t.co/SquyHAJX0t 1 hour ago