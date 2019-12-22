Mark Bradford: The 60 Minutes Interview

Anderson Cooper profiles the artist who tackles complex social and political issues through abstract works

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Mark Bradford, The Pavarotti of Pasta, Built by Angels Anderson Cooper profiles artist Mark Bradford, who tackles complex social and political issues through abstract works; Then, 60 Minutes travels to Italy to meet...

CBS News 2 days ago



Christianity Today Editor Responds to Trump Tweets Live on CNN: ‘Factually Inaccurate We’re Far Left’ Christianity Today editor in chief Mark Galli appeared on CNN New Day to explain his editorial calling for the removal from office of President Donald Trump. But...

Mediaite 4 days ago





Tweets about this