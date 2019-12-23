Global  

China's Xi to meet Japan, South Korea leaders as North Korea tensions rise

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The leaders of Japan and South Korea will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, amid heightened concern North Korea may be about to return to confrontation with Washington.
News video: North Korea warns the U.S. over human rights comments

North Korea warns the U.S. over human rights comments 01:02

 North Korea criticized the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington's "verbal abuse" would only aggravate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula. Emer McCarthy reports.

Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary [Video]Kim Jong Un Attends Military Meeting to Possibly 'Boost' Country's Miltiary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials. According to the state news agency, they discussed boosting the country’s military capability. Yet the agency did not report..

U.S. defense secretary hopeful for diplomacy with North Korea [Video]U.S. defense secretary hopeful for diplomacy with North Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomatic relations with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Korea's declared year-end deadline to..

China's Xi to meet Japan, South Korea leaders as North Korea tensions rise


North Korea threat looms as China, Japan, South Korea leaders meet

The spectre of new confrontation between Pyongyang and Washington hangs over meetings between China, Japan and South Korea this week, with growing risks North...
