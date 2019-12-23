Global  

Cowboys blow chance to win NFC East in 17-9 loss to Eagles

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jerry Jones could barely stomach the final ticks of the clock, leaving his luxury box as Dallas’ shot at winning the NFC East ended on an incomplete pass in the end zone. Jones, testy of late as the season slips away, had little to say in an abbreviated session with reporters that […]
