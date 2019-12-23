Flames score 3 power-play goals, beat Stars 5-1

Monday, 23 December 2019 () DALLAS (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund scored power-play goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Sunday night. Tkachuk’s 14th goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie in the second period. Monahan also scored in the second. Backlund’s goal in the third period preceded a short-handed, empty-net […]
The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents. Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the Lightning scored three power-play goals in a 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night....