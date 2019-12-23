Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Flames score 3 power-play goals, beat Stars 5-1

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund scored power-play goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Sunday night. Tkachuk’s 14th goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie in the second period. Monahan also scored in the second. Backlund’s goal in the third period preceded a short-handed, empty-net […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers 00:38

 The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents. Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the Lightning scored three power-play goals in a 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk [Video]Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Flames score 3 power-play goals, beat Stars 5-1

Flames score 3 power-play goals, beat Stars 5-1Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund scored power-play goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 5-1
FOX Sports

Flames beat Stars to snap 3-game losing streak

Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund scored power-play goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Sunday night.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

twosheeep1

twosheeep Flames score three power-play goals to hammer Stars - TSN - https://t.co/eglYulwy3q 3 days ago

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Flames score 3 power-play goals, beat Stars 5-1 https://t.co/g4Oe3xdBnN https://t.co/Xm1JtYwTrP 4 days ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Flames score 3 power-play goals in 5-1 win over Stars – National https://t.co/J7LeQmeie6 https://t.co/5HRcXB1AZn 4 days ago

mycanadiantimes

mycanadiantimes Flames score three power-play goals, beat Stars 5-1 https://t.co/A4JADueypr 4 days ago

BTCityNewsCGY

Breakfast Television & CityNews Calgary WATCH: Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Calgary Flames snapped their three-game losi… https://t.co/NB0hFC0kAd 4 days ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Flames score three power-play goals to hammer Stars - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/Vk0tGAZTKi https://t.co/u3AQgBcOWt 4 days ago

NewsWinnipeg

NewsWinnipeg.net Flames score 3 power-play goals in 5-1 win over Stars - https://t.co/JvDiv9a3Jr #Winnipeg CJOB 5 days ago

TheHockeyWriter

The Hockey Writers Flames Score 3 Power-Play Goals, Beat Stars 5-1 #THW #NHL https://t.co/9e8eIr2ciV 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.