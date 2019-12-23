Global  

Banksy displays "modified Nativity" scene in Bethlehem

CBS News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The artwork, named "Scar of Bethlehem," depicts the birth of Jesus under Israel's West Bank separation barrier with a bullet hole shaped like a star.
News video: Bansky unveils ''Scar of Bethlehem'' Nativity display

Bansky unveils ''Scar of Bethlehem'' Nativity display 01:19

 British street artist Banksy has brought a sombre Christmas spirit to a hotel he founded in Bethlehem, with a manger scene invoking the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Emer McCarthy reports.

WOW! These Intricate Nativity Scenes Are Carved from Wood Older Than the Nativity Story Itself [Video]WOW! These Intricate Nativity Scenes Are Carved from Wood Older Than the Nativity Story Itself

What’s cooler than a nativity scene carved out of wood? One made from wood that is actually older than the nativity story itself. Buzz60’s Sam Berman has the full story.

The Bethlehem ornaments older than Christmas [Video]The Bethlehem ornaments older than Christmas

They attract enormous attention and sell for up to $70,000, but the wooden nativity displays in Bethlehem shop windows are made from trees that are more than 2,000 years old. Joe Davies reports.

Anonymous British artist Banksy unveils dark nativity scene in Belthlehem

British street artist Banksy has brought a sombre Christmas spirit to a hotel he founded in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, with a nativity scene evoking the...
France 24

Banksy's Scar of Bethlehem art depicts Jesus's manger under West Bank wall

The mysterious street artist known as Banksy has displayed a politically charged Nativity scene in Bethlehem, the town revered as the birthplace of Jesus, just...
CBC.ca Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters Indiageek.comWorldNewsTIME

