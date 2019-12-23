Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Australia prepares for post-Christmas extreme bushfires

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Scorching heat baking Australia eased on Monday bringing relief from extreme bushfires, which destroyed around 180 houses and killed one person over the weekend, allowing firefighters to prepare for worsening conditions post-Christmas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Stay or leave? Australians caught in bushfires grapple with difficult decision

Stay or leave? Australians caught in bushfires grapple with difficult decision 01:59

 Scorching heat baking Australia eased on Monday bringing relief from extreme bushfires, which destroyed around 180 houses and killed one person over the weekend, allowing firefighters to prepare for worsening conditions post-Christmas. Emer McCarthy reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Koala given water by firefighter amid bushfires [Video]Koala given water by firefighter amid bushfires

The animal drank from a bottle before running back into an area of unburnt scrub in south Australia.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:31Published

Meet one of the many facing Australia's bushfires [Video]Meet one of the many facing Australia's bushfires

Already weary from more intense bushfires this season, debate has sparked over whether Australia&apos;s volunteer firefighters should be paid. Libby Hogen reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia: Christmas rain fails to contain bushfires

Despite a cool and wet Christmas, firefighters made little headway containing the bushfires in Australia, which have been burning for weeks. Conditions are...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •France 24

Bushfires surround Sydney as Australia's NSW state declares emergency

Bushfires surround Sydney as Australia's NSW state declares emergencyBy Colin Packham , SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state declared its second emergency in as many months on Thursday as extreme heat and strong...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TtorresFelipe

felipe torres RT @RebeccaH2020: #Australia prepares for post-Christmas extreme bushfires 6 people died in fires that have destroyed over 37,000 square ki… 5 hours ago

Lisa35615961

Lisa RT @Reuters: Australia prepares for post-Christmas extreme bushfires https://t.co/sLYRrTIh1i https://t.co/6Q3ASORxnK 13 hours ago

3ty3

* * * 🌹 RT @MillennialStar2: Australia prepares for post-Christmas extreme bushfires | CBC News my heart goes out to all those affected by the #Aus… 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.