More than a dozen people killed in new Honduras prison riot

France 24 Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Eighteen people were killed in Sunday afternoon violence between prisoners at a jail in central Honduras, less than two days after another 18 died in violence at a separate facility, a military spokesman told local media.
