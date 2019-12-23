Netanyahu accuses ICC of anti-Semitism in pursuit of war crimes probe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the International Criminal Court of anti-Semitism on Sunday over its chief prosecutor's plan to pursue a war crimes probe in the Palestinian Territories.

