Netanyahu accuses ICC of anti-Semitism in pursuit of war crimes probe

Reuters India Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the International Criminal Court of anti-Semitism on Sunday over its chief prosecutor's plan to pursue a war crimes probe in the Palestinian Territories.
News video: Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation

Netanyahu slams ICC for planned war crimes investigation 01:07

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized on Sunday the International Criminal Court&apos;s plan to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories. Emer McCarthy reports.

