South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that stalled denuclearization talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea were not beneficial for Pyongyang, Moon's office said.
