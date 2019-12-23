South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that stalled denuclearization talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea were not beneficial for Pyongyang, Moon's office said.

