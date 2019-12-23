Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
At least 11 people have been killed and more than 300 treated in hospital after drinking coconut wine in the Philippines, including some who were celebrating at a Christmas party, health and local authorities said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hillcreststjohn

Hillcrest Guest House 🏖🐠🦞 Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines https://t.co/jjRbpVBxAo 17 minutes ago

deborahmedwid

DEBORAH🎅☃️ ❄️✝️⛪️😼🦃💂Some people did something! RT @KKMoriconi: WOW! Who keeps poisoning the alcohol? Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines https://t.co/UmtM… 24 minutes ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines https://t.co/U8YZvUXi2o #worldnews https://t.co/LsFpV5D0yY 25 minutes ago

KKMoriconi

Kimberly 🇺🇸 WOW! Who keeps poisoning the alcohol? Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines https://t.co/UmtMliRTvw 25 minutes ago

wealthysamm

Samm Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines https://t.co/OZTADQXPtN via @Yahoo 30 minutes ago

m_e_nash

m. e. nash Eleven dead, 300 treated after drinking coconut wine in Philippines https://t.co/hmjs47AyHk 36 minutes ago

heisenbergrpt

Heisenberg Report look, i tried it before i sent it to market, and it was fine, ok? maybe they ate something bad with it. https://t.co/fVmLYHUCv9 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.