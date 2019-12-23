Global  

Afghanistan's Ghani wins majority in presidential elections

Mid-Day Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
*Kabul:* Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani is on track to win the second term, after election officials announced he had scored a majority in the presidential polls on Sunday. But despite Ghani's apparent clean win, the fallout from the bitterly contested September 28 election looked set to continue, with top rival Chief...
