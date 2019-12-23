Reporter covering Spanish sweepstakes finds out she is a winner

A Spanish TV reporter was live on the air Sunday morning covering a story on the country’s annual Christmas lottery when she realized she became part of the story – she was among the winners of the lottery, a published report said.

