Saudi Arabia cuts loose with Instagram models and a rave

Antonio Saidiani RT @ABC: Supermodels and social media mavens, their makeup artists and hair stylists in tow, posed at a concert in leather pants, chunky sw… 2 minutes ago ABC News Supermodels and social media mavens, their makeup artists and hair stylists in tow, posed at a concert in leather p… https://t.co/W28GYjPg8L 13 minutes ago Iffat RT @haaretzcom: DJs, supermodels, actors and Instagrammers join partiers at extravaganza geared at showcasing kingdom's relaxed social rule… 42 minutes ago Haaretz.com DJs, supermodels, actors and Instagrammers join partiers at extravaganza geared at showcasing kingdom's relaxed soc… https://t.co/jBxBnqPYIn 58 minutes ago Muhammad Amin RT @AJEnglish: A whitewash of Saudi Arabia's image? Instagram models and celebrities are promoting Riyadh music festival https://t.co/fePo… 2 hours ago Sherry Lee Campbell RT @BostonGlobe: Saudi Arabia cuts loose with bevy of models and a rave as it looks to polish its image https://t.co/J6L1eAAmf4 3 hours ago Shaheen Shokoofandeh https://t.co/IoUeoWq0YR - ISLAM MEANS TO FIGHT FOR THE POOR ABD OPPRESSED. IT IS A NICE MOVE TO START TEACHING DANC… https://t.co/umSXIdfh0A 3 hours ago The Boston Globe Saudi Arabia cuts loose with bevy of models and a rave as it looks to polish its image https://t.co/J6L1eAAmf4 3 hours ago