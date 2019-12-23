Global  

Saudi Arabia cuts loose with Instagram models and a rave

Al Jazeera Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Influencers' promotion of Riyadh music festival called out on social media as whitewash of Saudi Arabia's image.
Recent related news from verified sources

Conservative Saudi Arabia Cuts Loose With a Bevy of Models and a Rave


TIME

Saudi Arabia cuts loose with bevy of models and a rave

DJs, supermodels, actors and Instagrammers join partiers at extravaganza geared at showcasing kingdom's relaxing of social rules
Haaretz

ASaidiani

Antonio Saidiani RT @ABC: Supermodels and social media mavens, their makeup artists and hair stylists in tow, posed at a concert in leather pants, chunky sw… 2 minutes ago

ABC

ABC News Supermodels and social media mavens, their makeup artists and hair stylists in tow, posed at a concert in leather p… https://t.co/W28GYjPg8L 13 minutes ago

iff_analyst

Iffat RT @haaretzcom: DJs, supermodels, actors and Instagrammers join partiers at extravaganza geared at showcasing kingdom's relaxed social rule… 42 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com DJs, supermodels, actors and Instagrammers join partiers at extravaganza geared at showcasing kingdom's relaxed soc… https://t.co/jBxBnqPYIn 58 minutes ago

M_Amin010

Muhammad Amin RT @AJEnglish: A whitewash of Saudi Arabia's image? Instagram models and celebrities are promoting Riyadh music festival https://t.co/fePo… 2 hours ago

SherryFLRealtor

Sherry Lee Campbell RT @BostonGlobe: Saudi Arabia cuts loose with bevy of models and a rave as it looks to polish its image https://t.co/J6L1eAAmf4 3 hours ago

CVILLIVESMATTER

Shaheen Shokoofandeh https://t.co/IoUeoWq0YR - ISLAM MEANS TO FIGHT FOR THE POOR ABD OPPRESSED. IT IS A NICE MOVE TO START TEACHING DANC… https://t.co/umSXIdfh0A 3 hours ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe Saudi Arabia cuts loose with bevy of models and a rave as it looks to polish its image https://t.co/J6L1eAAmf4 3 hours ago

