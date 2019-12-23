Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Five get death sentence for murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Khaleej Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Khashoggi had entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2, 2018. He didn't come out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder 17:01

 Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case [Video]Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and three more to prison for the assassination last year of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

U.S. Bars Saudi Official Over Khashoggi Murder [Video]U.S. Bars Saudi Official Over Khashoggi Murder

The US State Department has barred a Saudi official from entering the country over his involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi sentences 5 to death over Khashoggi killing

Riyadh, Dec 23 (IANS) Saudi Arabias has sentenced five people to death for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last year, the public prosecutor...
Sify

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for Khashoggi murder

Journalist was killed in Turkey a year ago after being critical of regime
FT.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.