Algeria’s powerful military chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has died

Monday, 23 December 2019
Algeria's powerful army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah has died at 79, at a time of bitter political divisions over the military's dominant role in the major energy exporter.
 State media said Gaid Salah died of a heart attack on Monday morning in the military hospital of Algiers.

Algeria's powerful military chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies

Ahmed Gaid Salah emerged as de facto leader after telling veteran leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign.
Algerian army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah dies: Ennahar TV

Algeria's powerful army chief Ahmed Gaed Salah has died, the private Ennahar television reported on Monday, at a time of bitter political divisions over the...
