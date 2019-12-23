News24.com | Shack fires in Cape Town claim seven lives Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Three people have died in a shack fire in Masiphumelele, bringing the death toll in shack fires over the weekend to seven, the City of Cape Town says. 👓 View full article

