Sport24.co.za | Vernon Philander to retire after England Test series

News24 Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the end of the Test series against England.
Sport24.co.za | Paul Harris mentoring Maharaj prior to England Test series

Sport24.co.za | Paul Harris mentoring Maharaj prior to England Test seriesFormer Proteas spinner Paul Harris has joined the team for the duration of the pre-series camp ahead of the three-Test series against England.
Vernon Philander: South Africa bowler to retire after England series

South Africa's Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket after the forthcoming Test series against England.
