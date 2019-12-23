Global  

Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi murder

SBS Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor says a court has sentenced five people to death over the assassination in Turkey of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
News video: Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder 17:01

 Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

